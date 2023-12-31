Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272,744 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,712,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.