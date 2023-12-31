Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.49 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $949.88 million and $72.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.03 or 0.05412638 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00033426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00025624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13356303 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $52,701,595.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.