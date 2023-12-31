G999 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,388.02 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,388.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00033426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00025624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005678 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.