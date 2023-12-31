Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $100.20 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $100.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.56 or 0.00017778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00173867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009219 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 99.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002324 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.35487451 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 901 active market(s) with $111,231,954.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

