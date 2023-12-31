Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

GTEC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 65,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,704. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.26. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

