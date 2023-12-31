Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Drops By 48.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

FPRUF stock remained flat at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.