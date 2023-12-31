Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Drops By 48.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.0 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
FPRUF stock remained flat at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.
Fraport Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.