Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expands By 131.1%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the November 30th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

KGFHY stock remained flat at $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.13) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

