First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the November 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 134,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,760. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
