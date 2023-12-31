First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the November 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 134,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,760. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 589,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 115,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 496,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 63,594 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 379,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,984 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

