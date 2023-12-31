Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,131. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

