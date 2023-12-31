Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.