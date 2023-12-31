Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 3,205 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 1.72% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SEIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 21,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $24.62.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

