Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 605 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 1,565,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

