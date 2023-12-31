Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WSM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average of $152.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.