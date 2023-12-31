Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 271,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,834. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

