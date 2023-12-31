MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 722,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

