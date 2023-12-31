Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,031,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. 329,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,871. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.