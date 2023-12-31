Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.92. 2,049,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

