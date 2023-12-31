The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. 2,895,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

