Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases Shares of 2,854 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Netflix by 34.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 22.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Netflix by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Netflix by 21.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $486.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.42 and a 200 day moving average of $431.06. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.22 and a twelve month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

