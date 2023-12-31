FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

