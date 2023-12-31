FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. 4,946,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

