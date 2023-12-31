Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

