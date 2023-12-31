ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $31.98 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,608 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. 1,497,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.