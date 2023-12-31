Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 84,974 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $136,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

