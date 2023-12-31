iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $119,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after purchasing an additional 444,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 286,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,307. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

