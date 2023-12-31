LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires 7,100 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,298 shares. The stock has a market cap of $402.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

