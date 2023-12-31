Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $95,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 95,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $179.97. 434,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

