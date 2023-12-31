Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 168,743 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 2,789.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 168,743 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned about 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

