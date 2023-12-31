Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.