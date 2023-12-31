Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 10,750 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,123.9% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,148.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,723,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,467,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,176,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

