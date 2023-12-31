Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Nasdaq by 28.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,116,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 250,238 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Nasdaq by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

