Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $535,000 Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Avient were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,313,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,270,000 after buying an additional 813,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after buying an additional 786,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after buying an additional 617,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 614,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.74.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avient

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

