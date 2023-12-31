Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 70 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.91. 172,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,649. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.39.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

