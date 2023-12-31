Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 10,859,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,603,270. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

