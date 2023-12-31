Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,424,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

