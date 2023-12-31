Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

INSP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.43. 611,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -180.03 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.