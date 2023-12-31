Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. 23andMe accounts for about 18.8% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of 23andMe worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Trading Down 1.5 %

ME traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 6,068,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,795. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million.

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $32,380.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,284,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,379.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,192 shares of company stock valued at $132,991. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

