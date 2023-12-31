Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 386,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

