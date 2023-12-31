Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.33 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Compound token can now be purchased for $58.54 or 0.00137926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $471.87 million and approximately $40.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,060,638 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

