ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $564.02

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 99.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 29,297.3% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $698.68 million and approximately $564.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00174222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.