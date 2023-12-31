Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.53. 2,880,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

