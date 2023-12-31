Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $59,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000.

MUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 3,543,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

