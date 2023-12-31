Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 6,930 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

