Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELV traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $471.56. 606,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $514.06. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.73.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

