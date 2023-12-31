Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $28,390.57 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.79 or 1.00046437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012056 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00181000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00164865 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,477.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

