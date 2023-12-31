Short Interest in BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Grows By 23.4%

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
BOE Varitronix Stock Performance
Shares of BOE Varitronix stock remained flat at $1.56 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. BOE Varitronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
About BOE Varitronix
