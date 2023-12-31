Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Declines By 27.5%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.4 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of Vitalhub stock remained flat at C$3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.25. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.25.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

