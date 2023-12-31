Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Declines By 27.5%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.4 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
Shares of Vitalhub stock remained flat at C$3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.25. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.25.
About Vitalhub
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is a Dividend King?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.