Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 14.29. 58,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.27. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 9.64 and a twelve month high of 14.43.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

