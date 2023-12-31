Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 14.29. 58,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.27. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 9.64 and a twelve month high of 14.43.
About Universal Music Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.