Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Declines By 23.4%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

USNZY remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Friday. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

