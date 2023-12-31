Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $61.57. 21,615,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,380,196. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

